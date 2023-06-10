NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350

NASCAR is racing in Sonoma this weekend for a rare road course. The Cup Series will run the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, and that will be preceded by qualifying on Saturday afternoon. The field will hit the course at 6 p.m. ET for two rounds of qualifying that will likely last a little over an hour. Saturday qualifying will air on FS2 and the Sunday race will air on Fox.

Cup Series qualifying will be preceded by a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. The drivers are divided into two groups starting with the practice. After that wraps, the two groups run round 1 qualifying, which will last 15 minutes for each group, and give each driver a chance to post their fastest possible qualifying time. At the close of the two 15-minute sessions, the five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round. In the second round, they will compete in a ten-minute period for the pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Tyler Reddick enters qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Reddick won the road course race at Circuit of the Americas in late March and has three career road course wins to his credit. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott follow at +500. Elliott leads all active drivers with seven road course wins while Larson has four. Daniel Suárez is the defending Sonoma winner and is +1600 to repeat.

