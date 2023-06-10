 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Tim Spurgeon (#86 Kleenblast Abrasives-Davids Racing Chevrolet) during practice and qualifying for the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 on June 10, 2022, at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. Photo by Marc Sanchez/Sonoma Raceway/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is racing in Sonoma this weekend for a rare road course. The Cup Series will run the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, and that will be preceded by qualifying on Saturday afternoon. The field will hit the course at 6 p.m. ET for two rounds of qualifying that will likely last a little over an hour. Saturday qualifying will air on FS2 and the Sunday race will air on Fox.

Cup Series qualifying will be preceded by a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. The drivers are divided into two groups starting with the practice. After that wraps, the two groups run round 1 qualifying, which will last 15 minutes for each group, and give each driver a chance to post their fastest possible qualifying time. At the close of the two 15-minute sessions, the five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round. In the second round, they will compete in a ten-minute period for the pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Tyler Reddick enters qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Reddick won the road course race at Circuit of the Americas in late March and has three career road course wins to his credit. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott follow at +500. Elliott leads all active drivers with seven road course wins while Larson has four. Daniel Suárez is the defending Sonoma winner and is +1600 to repeat.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Andy Lally 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

