NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Toyota/Save Mart 350 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Toyota/Save Mart 350

NASCAR is running on a road course this weekend, with the Cup Series back for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The circuit is running at Sonoma Raceway with the race scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on Fox and qualifying taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS2.

This marks the second straight year they’ve used a 1.99-mile layout. For two years (2019, 2021), the course ran on a 2.52-mile layout. The field will set the starting lineup on Saturday with the road course-specific qualifying format. The field will be split in half across two groups. Each group will run continuously for 15 minutes to see who can secure the fastest lap. The top five in each group will advance to compete for ten minutes to secure pole position.

Tyler Reddick heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +450 odds and is followed by Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at +500. Elliott leads all active drivers with seven road course wins while Larson has four. Reddick won the road race at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season.

Here is the full entry list for the Toyota/Save Mart 500 race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Andy Lally 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

