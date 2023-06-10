NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Toyota/Save Mart 350 race

NASCAR is running on a road course this weekend, with the Cup Series back for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The circuit is running at Sonoma Raceway with the race scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on Fox and qualifying taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS2.

This marks the second straight year they’ve used a 1.99-mile layout. For two years (2019, 2021), the course ran on a 2.52-mile layout. The field will set the starting lineup on Saturday with the road course-specific qualifying format. The field will be split in half across two groups. Each group will run continuously for 15 minutes to see who can secure the fastest lap. The top five in each group will advance to compete for ten minutes to secure pole position.

Tyler Reddick heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +450 odds and is followed by Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at +500. Elliott leads all active drivers with seven road course wins while Larson has four. Reddick won the road race at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season.

Here is the full entry list for the Toyota/Save Mart 500 race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.