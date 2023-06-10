Manchester City vs. Inter Milan: Odds, picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League final

The UEFA Champions League will come to a conclusion today as Manchester City and Inter Milan square off for European glory. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The final will be broadcast on CBS with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Inter Milan

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -220

Draw: +360

Inter Milan: +550

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -220

Man City will be looking for the treble in Istanbul this weekend, having already taken home the Premier League title and the FA Cup trophy. They’re in search of their first-ever Champions League title, having just missed out in the 2020-21 tournament after a loss to Chelsea in the final.

Erling Haaland, who has amassed a staggering 52 goals across all competitions for City this year, leads the UCL Golden Boot race with 12 goals through 10 matches played in this season’s tournament. Inter Milan is led in UCL play by Edin Dzeko, who has knocked four balls into the back of the net through 12 appearances.

While City are heavily favored to win, it’s anything but a guarantee for the second-time UCL finalists. Inter Milan come into the final with three Champions League titles in their trophy case, with their last win coming in 2010 when they defeated Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Simone Inzaghi’s side will be eager to add a fourth to their name as they hope to thwart City’s efforts and keep Haaland at bay.

Regardless, it’s tough to bet against a side who has completely dominated the bulk of their opposition across all competitions this season. While it may very well end up being a close match, I’m backing the EPL champions to get the win and complete their treble this season.