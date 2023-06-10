 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DoorDash 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Sonoma for the 2023 DoorDash 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the Speedway Motorsports globe logo during track preparations for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 race on June 09, 2022, at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its debut at Sonoma Raceway this weekend with the DoorDash 250. This race was previously run by the Truck Series in Sonoma, but has switched to the Xfinity Series. The race runs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, and is proceeded by qualifying at 3:00 p.m. ET. Both events will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying (or the race) on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will feature two rounds to determine the pole position. The field will be split in half for the first round, with each driver running to secure the fastest lap. The top five in each of the two groups advances to the second round where those ten drivers will compete to fill out the top ten in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson and A.J. Allmendinger are making rare Xfinity appearances this week and are the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is +225 to win and Allmendinger follows at +275. Allmendinger won the other notable road race this season at Circuit of the Americas in March. Ty Gibbs is making his third Xfinity appearance of the year and is +500 to win the race. Cole Custer won last week’s race in Portland and is +1100 to win this week.

How to watch qualifying for the DoorDash 250

Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 DoorDash 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Daniel Suarez 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Kyle Weatherman 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Jordan Taylor 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Parker Chase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Leland Honeyman 43
29 Dylan Lupton 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Alex Labbe 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

