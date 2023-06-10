DoorDash 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its debut at Sonoma Raceway this weekend with the DoorDash 250. This race was previously run by the Truck Series in Sonoma, but has switched to the Xfinity Series. The race runs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, and is proceeded by qualifying at 3:00 p.m. ET. Both events will air on FS1.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying (or the race) on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
Qualifying will feature two rounds to determine the pole position. The field will be split in half for the first round, with each driver running to secure the fastest lap. The top five in each of the two groups advances to the second round where those ten drivers will compete to fill out the top ten in the starting lineup.
Kyle Larson and A.J. Allmendinger are making rare Xfinity appearances this week and are the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is +225 to win and Allmendinger follows at +275. Allmendinger won the other notable road race this season at Circuit of the Americas in March. Ty Gibbs is making his third Xfinity appearance of the year and is +500 to win the race. Cole Custer won last week’s race in Portland and is +1100 to win this week.
How to watch qualifying for the DoorDash 250
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app
Entry list
2023 DoorDash 250 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|00
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|02
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|07
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Kyle Weatherman
|08
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Jordan Taylor
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Myatt Snider
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Parker Chase
|35
|26
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Leland Honeyman
|43
|29
|Dylan Lupton
|44
|30
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|Patrick Emerling
|53
|34
|Mason Maggio
|66
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|36
|Alex Labbe
|91
|37
|Josh Williams
|92
|38
|Riley Herbst
|98