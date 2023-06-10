DoorDash 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its debut at Sonoma Raceway this weekend with the DoorDash 250. This race was previously run by the Truck Series in Sonoma, but has switched to the Xfinity Series. The race runs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, and is proceeded by qualifying at 3:00 p.m. ET. Both events will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying (or the race) on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will feature two rounds to determine the pole position. The field will be split in half for the first round, with each driver running to secure the fastest lap. The top five in each of the two groups advances to the second round where those ten drivers will compete to fill out the top ten in the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson and A.J. Allmendinger are making rare Xfinity appearances this week and are the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is +225 to win and Allmendinger follows at +275. Allmendinger won the other notable road race this season at Circuit of the Americas in March. Ty Gibbs is making his third Xfinity appearance of the year and is +500 to win the race. Cole Custer won last week’s race in Portland and is +1100 to win this week.

How to watch qualifying for the DoorDash 250

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

