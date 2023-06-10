NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for DoorDash 250 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR is competing at Sonoma Raceway this weekend, and Saturday will bring the inaugural Xfinity Series race at the road course. A year ago, the Truck Series ran the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma, but this year it has been converted to an Xfinity race for the first time.

Xfinity qualifying will take place at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The race will follow at 8 p.m. Qualifying will likely last a little over an hour. It will be broken down into two rounds with the full field split in two for the first round, and then the top five finishers in each group competing in the second round.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. A.J. Allmendinger follows with +275 odds, having won this year’s other Xfinity road race at Circuit of the Americas in March. Ty Gibbs is making his third Xfinity appearance this season and is +500 to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for the DoorDash 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.