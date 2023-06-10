 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for DoorDash 250 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s DoorDash 250 at the Sonoma Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Cars are lined up in the pits in preparation for qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 11, 2022 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is competing at Sonoma Raceway this weekend, and Saturday will bring the inaugural Xfinity Series race at the road course. A year ago, the Truck Series ran the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma, but this year it has been converted to an Xfinity race for the first time.

Xfinity qualifying will take place at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The race will follow at 8 p.m. Qualifying will likely last a little over an hour. It will be broken down into two rounds with the full field split in two for the first round, and then the top five finishers in each group competing in the second round.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. A.J. Allmendinger follows with +275 odds, having won this year’s other Xfinity road race at Circuit of the Americas in March. Ty Gibbs is making his third Xfinity appearance this season and is +500 to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for the DoorDash 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 DoorDash 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Daniel Suarez 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Kyle Weatherman 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Jordan Taylor 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Parker Chase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Leland Honeyman 43
29 Dylan Lupton 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Alex Labbe 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

