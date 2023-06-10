How to watch DoorDash 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Sonoma, California this weekend for the inaugural DoorDash 250. The Sonoma Raceway will host the event on Saturday, June 10th. The race begins at 8:00 p.m. and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at Fox Sports Live or on the Fox Sports App.

The race is 75 laps around the 2.385-mile road-course circuit. This will be one of the record eight road-courses races on the Xfinity Series schedule. The 2023 DoorDash 250 will also be the first-ever Xfinity race held at Sonoma. Heading into the weekend, John Hunter Nemechek sits atop the standings with 522 points. He is followed by Austin Hill (508) and Justin Allgaier (478).

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +225 and is followed by A.J. Allmendinger (+275), Ty Gibbs (+500), Sheldon Creed (+1100) and Cole Custer (+1100). Custer is coming off a win last weekend at the Pacific Office Automation 147.

How to watch the DoorDash 250

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the DoorDash 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.