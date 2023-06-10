What time is the 2023 DoorDash 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 10 with the 2023 DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. The race starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live. This is the first iteration of this race, and it will be 75 laps around the 2.385-mile road course.

The 2023 DoorDash 250 will be the first Xfinity Series at Sonoma and one of a record eight road course races scheduled this season. This will be the 14th race of the Xfinity Series season. Cole Custer is coming off a win last weekend at the Pacific Office Automation 147. The victory moved him into fourth place in the standings with 457 points. He sits behind John Hunter Nemechek (522), Austin Hill (508) and Justin Allgaier (478).

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +225 and is followed by A.J. Allmendinger (+275), Ty Gibbs (+500), Sheldon Creed (+1100) and Custer (+1100).