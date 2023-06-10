When did Manchester City last win a title? How many titles have they won?

Manchester City is facing off against Italian side Inter Milan in this year’s UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday afternoon. After winning this season’s Premier League title and taking home the FA Cup trophy with a 2-1 win over Manchester United, they’ll hope to join elite company by completing the treble with a UCL title win.

In what could be surprising to many, Manchester City have never won the Champions League title in their storied history. In fact, they’ve only made it to the final once before, ultimately losing to fellow EPL side Chelsea in 2021. Newly equipped this season with Erling Haaland, who has notched a staggering 52 goals across all competitions, they’ll hope to complete their impressive UCL run with a win over Inter Milan.

Man City narrowly lost out to Chelsea in their only UCL final appearance with a 1-0 score line, thanks to a 42nd minute goal from Kai Havertz. With much of the same roster they have today including Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan, City weren’t able to find even an equalizer as Chelsea held on for the clean sheet and their third UCL title.

Kickoff against Inter is set for 3 p.m. ET from Istanbul, Turkey, and can be seen via broadcast on CBS or via livestream on Paramount+ or fuboTV.