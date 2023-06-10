When did Inter Milan last win a title? How many titles have they won?

Inter Milan will face off against EPL champions Manchester City in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday afternoon. After finishing third in Serie A and automatically securing a UCL berth next season, Inter will be hoping to cap off their season with their fourth-ever title.

Inter Milan has found plenty of European success over the years, winning the UEFA Champions League title three times in their history, adding on to three Europa League trophies and a FIFA Club World Cup title as well. They’ve made five appearances in the UCL final with four of those coming between 1964 and 1972. They’ve won the trophy three times, with back-to-back wins in 1964 and 1965, followed by their most recent win in 2010.

Inter took on Bayern Munich in their last UCL final appearance, cruising to a 2-0 win as Diego Milito scored one goal in each half to secure his club’s third Champions League trophy. That team featured plenty of heavy hitters with the likes of Maicon, Mario Balotelli, Samuel Eto’o, Javier Zanetti, and Wesley Sneijder on the roster. It would be the last time I Nerazzurri would qualify for the final until making an impressive run this year that included them knocking off their rivals AC Milan in the semifinal round.

The 2023 Champions League final kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from Istanbul, Turkey. The action can all be caught on CBS or via livestream on Paramount+ and fuboTV.