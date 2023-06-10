Champions League injury news: Walker, Mkhitaryan expected to play, Correa doubtful for Inter

Manchester City and Inter Milan will square off in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday as kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Istanbul, Turkey. Inter are searching for their fourth UCL title while Manchester City are still looking for their first-ever win as they hope to complete the treble this season. Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s action, let’s take a look at injuries and absences for both clubs.

Man City has a relatively clean bill of health, with right back Kyle Walker the only player listed on the injury report with a minor back injury. He’s expected to be available for Pep Guardiola’s side in Istanbul.

Inter Milan have a few more players on their list, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan questionable with a thigh injury and Joaquin Correa doubtful with a calf injury. Mkhitaryan should be available for the final while Correa isn’t expected to see any playing time after suffering his injury during the Coppa Italia final a couple weeks ago.