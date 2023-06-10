 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Champions League injury news: Walker, Mkhitaryan expected to play, Correa doubtful for Inter

We’re looking at the injury report ahead of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

By Ryan Sanders
Football, Italian Serie A: SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale Photo by Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Manchester City and Inter Milan will square off in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday as kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Istanbul, Turkey. Inter are searching for their fourth UCL title while Manchester City are still looking for their first-ever win as they hope to complete the treble this season. Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s action, let’s take a look at injuries and absences for both clubs.

Man City has a relatively clean bill of health, with right back Kyle Walker the only player listed on the injury report with a minor back injury. He’s expected to be available for Pep Guardiola’s side in Istanbul.

Inter Milan have a few more players on their list, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan questionable with a thigh injury and Joaquin Correa doubtful with a calf injury. Mkhitaryan should be available for the final while Correa isn’t expected to see any playing time after suffering his injury during the Coppa Italia final a couple weeks ago.

More From DraftKings Nation