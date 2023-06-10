Best Manchester City player props to consider vs. Inter Milan in UCL final

Manchester City and Inter Milan will square off as the last two clubs standing in the UEFA Champions League. Three-time winners Inter will hope to add a fourth to their trophy case while City will look to secure their first-ever UCL title and complete their treble this season after taking home the EPL title and the FA Cup trophy. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from Istanbul, Turkey.

City are the heavy favorites, priced at -220 on the moneyline while Inter come in at +550 to win in regular time. Ahead of the action, we’re taking a look at our favorite player prop bets for Manchester City with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Erling Haaland to score anytime (-190)

If you’re looking for a relatively safe bet, this is the one to go after. Sure, Haaland didn’t score in the semifinals against Real Madrid, but he scored twice against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals and leads the Golden Boot race with 12 UCL goals. He’s scored 52 goals this season across all competitions and has been nothing short of a godsend for Pep Guardiola’s side. He has world class service from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Ilkay Gundogan, and I have a hard time imagining he doesn’t find the back of the net in this one.

Kevin De Bruyne one or more assists (+120)

Speaking of De Bruyne, the 31-year-old Belgian led City in assists this season with 28 across all competitions, with six of those coming in Champions League play. He assisted on both goals in City’s FA Cup win over Manchester United, and provided two instrumental assists in the second leg of their UCL semifinal round against Real Madrid. Hailed as one of the world’s top playmakers, look no further than De Bruyne to notch an assist at some point in this final.