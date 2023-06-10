Best Inter Milan player props to consider vs. Manchester City in UCL final

Inter Milan will face off against EPL giants Manchester City in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday afternoon. Inter will be looking to take home their fourth UCL title while City will be hoping to secure their first, completing the treble this season after taking home the Premier League title and the FA Cup trophy. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. from Istanbul, Turkey.

City are heavily favored to win, priced at -220 on the regular time moneyline while coming in at -475 to win the title overall. Ahead of the action, we’re taking a look at our favorite player prop bets for Inter Milan, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lautaro Martinez to have 2 or more shots (-225)

Martinez leads Inter Milan in both scoring and assists this season, with 21 goals and six assists in Serie A play. He’s only had one match in UCL play without a shot, and only four of the other 11 outings saw him take less than two shots. Martinez will hope to lead the team to victory, but I don’t feel confident enough in him scoring a goal to bet against a formidable Man City side. However, expect Martinez to attack the goal and at least come close a few times.

Romelu Lukaku to score or give assist (+225)

While this one might be a bit more of a long shot, Lukaku has been in decent form recently. He finished the Serie A season with 10 goals and six assists through 19 appearances, notching at least one goal or assist in seven of Inter’s final eight matches in Serie A. The Belgian striker notched an assist in the second leg of their UCL semifinal round against Italian rivals AC Milan, and he’ll look to add at least another goal or assist in Saturday afternoon’s final.