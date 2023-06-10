Going over history of Manchester City v. Inter Milan matchup ahead of UCL final

The last two teams standing in this year’s UEFA Champions League will go head-to-head as Manchester City and Inter Milan will go head-to-head in the final on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Istanbul, Turkey, and will be available to watch on CBS or via livestream on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

The two sides have only ever met twice in their history, playing two club friendlies in 2010 and 2011. They split those results evenly, with Inter winning the first match 3-0 while City struck back in the following meeting with a 3-0 win of their own in 2011.

That match in 2011 was played exactly a year after the first meeting, coming on July 31 at Aviva Stadium in Ireland during the Dublin Super Cup. City came away with a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to goals from Mario Balotelli, Edin Dzeko, and Adam Johnson as the victory crowned City the winners of the two-day preseason tournament.

Edin Dzeko, now 37 years old, will be on the other side of the matchup as he looks to lead Inter Milan to their fourth-ever UCL title against his old team. Dzeko spent five seasons with Manchester City from 2010-2015, notching 50 goals through 130 appearances.

This year’s UCL final will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides, making the anticipation that much more intense not quite knowing how they’ll match up against one another.