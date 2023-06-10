How to watch Champions League final on TV and via live stream

The UEFA Champions League final is set to kick off on Saturday afternoon as Manchester City and Inter Milan will face off against each other for European glory. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The action will be available to watch on CBS or via livestream on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

Man City are in search of their first-ever UCL title and will hope to complete the treble this season after taking home the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup title. Erling Haaland has scored 52 goals for the Citizens across all competitions, and leads the Golden Boot race in UCL play with 12 for his side. This will be City’s second appearance in a UCL final after losing to Chelsea 1-0 in their first appearance two years ago.

Inter Milan will be looking for their fourth UCL title, with their most recent win coming in 2010 when they defeated Bayern Munich with a 2-0 score to lift their third UCL trophy. Led by Latauro Martinez, who had 21 goals in Serie A this season, this will mark Inter’s first competitive match against Manchester City. These sides have met twice before in friendly preseason matches, with each side winning 3-0 in the two contests.

Here’s how you can catch all the action from the Champions League final.

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV