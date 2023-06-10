What channel is the Champions League final on and when does it start?

The UEFA Champions League is down to two teams as Manchester City and Inter Milan will face off to determine who will be crowned the 2023 champs. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from Istanbul, Turkey. CBS will carry the broadcast while a livestream will be available through Paramount+ and fuboTV.

Champions League final

Date: Saturday, June 10

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Man City are in search of their first-ever UCL title as they hope to complete the treble for the first time after taking home the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup title this season. Star striker Erling Haaland broke the record for most goals scored in a single EPL season with 36 goals in league play while scoring 52 across all competitions.

Inter Milan will be looking for their fourth UCL title, with their last trophy coming in 2010 when they defeated Bayern Munich by a score of 2-0 in the final. Their first two titles came back-to-back in 1964 and 1965. Simone Inzaghi’s side will be eager to stave off the Citizens and add a fourth UCL trophy to their case.

This will be the first time these two sides have met in an actual competitive match, as they’ve only run into each other twice for friendly contests. Each of those two matches ended in a 3-0 score, with each team winning once.