Are Mage, National Treasure racing in the Belmont Stakes?

The 155th running of the Belmont Stakes will be held Saturday, June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. It’s the longest race of the Triple Crown at 12 furlongs, and is called “The Test of Champions” due to the punishing length. The Belmont Stakes represents the end of the Triple Crown season.

Post-time for the race is 6:50 p.m. ET, and Fox handles the broadcast for the first time as part of a new eight-year contract with the New York Racing Association.

Any hopes of a final Triple Crown duel between Kentucky Derby winner Mage and Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure have been dashed, as Mage was pulled out of the race shortly after finishing third at the Preakness. The mare will now turn his attention to the prestigious Saratoga meeting in August.

National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert, will be in the Belmont. The Preakness winner is at 5-1 behind morning line favorite Forte (5-2), Tapit Trice (3-1) and Angel of Empire (7-2). The last time a Baffert-trained thoroughbred won the Preakness and the Belmont was Point Given in 2001.

The last thoroughbred to win the Preakness and Belmont without winning the Triple Crown was Afleet Alex in 2004.

