How to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes on TV

The 2023 Triple Crown season comes to a close on Saturday, June 10 in Elmont, New York. We won’t have a triple crown winner this year, but the Belmont Stakes will still crown its own winner early Saturday evening.

The race gets started at 7:05 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The day’s festivities start with America’s Day at the Races from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on FS1. Fox picks up coverage at 3 p.m. with America’s Day at the Belmont. That’s followed by Belmont Day on Fox from 4-6:30 p.m. and then the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes, with the pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Forte, Tapit Trice, and Angel of Empire lead a nine-horse field at Belmont Park. Forte will start in the sixth position was installed as the morning line favorite at DK Horse with 5/2 odds. Tapit Trice will be in the second position with 3/1 odds and Angel of Empire will start in the eighth spot with 7/2 odds.

Preakness winner National Treasure will start in the fourth position and is 5/1 to claim a second leg of the Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby winner Mage is not entered in the Belmont stakes.

Here is the full 2023 Belmont Stakes field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Belmont Park in New York:

2023 Belmont Stakes Field Post Position Horse Owner Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds Post Position Horse Owner Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds 1 Tapit Shoes Spendthrift Farm et al Brad Cox Jose Ortiz 20-1 2 Tapit Trice Whisper Hill Farm, Gainesway Stable Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 3-1 3 Arcangelo Blue Rose Farm Jena Antonucci Javier Castellano 8-1 4 National Treasure SF Racing et al Bob Baffert John R. Velazquez 5-1 5 Il Miracolo Alexandres Antonio Sano Marcos Meneses 30-1 6 Forte Repole Stable Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 5-2 7 Hit Show Gary & Mary West Brad Cox Manny Franco 10-1 8 Angel of Empire Albaugh Family Stables Brad Cox Flavien Prat 7-2 9 Red Route One Winchell Thoroughbreds Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 15-1

