How to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes via live online stream

Horse racing is a year-round sport, but Saturday evening brings to a close the most high profile month for the sport. We will not have a Triple Crown winner this year, but eyes will still be on Elmont, New York for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.
Pre-race festivities got started at 11 a.m., but the race itself will not run until 7:05 p.m. ET. The race will air on Fox, so you don’t need a cable subscription to view it. If you don’t have a TV or antenna for said TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You would need a cable log-in to stream through the Fox Sports app, while Fox Live gives you a free preview stream. If you don’t have either of those options, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
Forte entered race day as the morning line favorite with 5/2 odds. Tapit Trice is next at 3/1 and Angel of Empire is third at 7/2. Preakness winner National Treasure is 5/1 while Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not be competing in the third leg of the Triple Crown.
Below is a look at the complete field with horse and post position, owner, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds.
2023 Belmont Stakes Field
|Post Position
|Horse
|Owner
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Morning Line Odds
|Post Position
|Horse
|Owner
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|Tapit Shoes
|Spendthrift Farm et al
|Brad Cox
|Jose Ortiz
|20-1
|2
|Tapit Trice
|Whisper Hill Farm, Gainesway Stable
|Todd Pletcher
|Luis Saez
|3-1
|3
|Arcangelo
|Blue Rose Farm
|Jena Antonucci
|Javier Castellano
|8-1
|4
|National Treasure
|SF Racing et al
|Bob Baffert
|John R. Velazquez
|5-1
|5
|Il Miracolo
|Alexandres
|Antonio Sano
|Marcos Meneses
|30-1
|6
|Forte
|Repole Stable
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|5-2
|7
|Hit Show
|Gary & Mary West
|Brad Cox
|Manny Franco
|10-1
|8
|Angel of Empire
|Albaugh Family Stables
|Brad Cox
|Flavien Prat
|7-2
|9
|Red Route One
|Winchell Thoroughbreds
|Steve Asmussen
|Joel Rosario
|15-1
Horse Betting
Place your Horse Racing bets at DK Horse or by downloading the DK Horse app on Apple or Google!