How to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes via live online stream

Horse racing is a year-round sport, but Saturday evening brings to a close the most high profile month for the sport. We will not have a Triple Crown winner this year, but eyes will still be on Elmont, New York for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Pre-race festivities got started at 11 a.m., but the race itself will not run until 7:05 p.m. ET. The race will air on Fox, so you don’t need a cable subscription to view it. If you don’t have a TV or antenna for said TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You would need a cable log-in to stream through the Fox Sports app, while Fox Live gives you a free preview stream. If you don’t have either of those options, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Forte entered race day as the morning line favorite with 5/2 odds. Tapit Trice is next at 3/1 and Angel of Empire is third at 7/2. Preakness winner National Treasure is 5/1 while Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not be competing in the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Below is a look at the complete field with horse and post position, owner, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds.

2023 Belmont Stakes Field Post Position Horse Owner Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds Post Position Horse Owner Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds 1 Tapit Shoes Spendthrift Farm et al Brad Cox Jose Ortiz 20-1 2 Tapit Trice Whisper Hill Farm, Gainesway Stable Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 3-1 3 Arcangelo Blue Rose Farm Jena Antonucci Javier Castellano 8-1 4 National Treasure SF Racing et al Bob Baffert John R. Velazquez 5-1 5 Il Miracolo Alexandres Antonio Sano Marcos Meneses 30-1 6 Forte Repole Stable Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 5-2 7 Hit Show Gary & Mary West Brad Cox Manny Franco 10-1 8 Angel of Empire Albaugh Family Stables Brad Cox Flavien Prat 7-2 9 Red Route One Winchell Thoroughbreds Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 15-1

Place your Horse Racing bets at DK Horse or by downloading the DK Horse app on Apple or Google!