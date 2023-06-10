Latest odds for 2023 Belmont Stakes

The 2023 Belmont Stakes bring an eight-horse field to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 10. Post time is scheduled for 7:02 p.m., and for the first time Fox will broadcast the last race of the Triple Crown of American thoroughbred racing.

The favorite remains Forte, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt with Irad Ortiz, Jr. in the saddle. This will be the eighth-career start for a horse that hasn’t run since April 1 at Gulfstream Park, but with six wins including five in a row.

National Treasure comes off his win in the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago, but will be running 5/16 of a mile further today. Trained by Bob Baffert, the victory at Pimlico was his first since his maiden at Del Mar in September of 2022.

Latest track odds, trainer, jockey for 2023 Belmont Stakes

2023 Belmont Stakes Field Post Position Horse Current Odds Morning Line Odds Owner Trainer Jockey Post Position Horse Current Odds Morning Line Odds Owner Trainer Jockey 1 Tapit Shoes 16-1 20-1 Spendthrift Farm et al Brad Cox Jose Ortiz 2 Tapit Trice 6-1 3-1 Whisper Hill Farm, Gainesway Stable Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 3 Arcangelo 7-1 8-1 Blue Rose Farm Jena Antonucci Javier Castellano 4 National Treasure 5-1 5-1 SF Racing et al Bob Baffert John R. Velazquez 5 Il Miracolo 19-1 30-1 Alexandres Antonio Sano Marcos Meneses 6 Forte 5-2 5-2 Repole Stable Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 7 Hit Show 8-1 10-1 Gary & Mary West Brad Cox Manny Franco 8 Angel of Empire 7-2 7-2 Albaugh Family Stables Brad Cox Flavien Prat 9 Red Route One 13-1 15-1 Winchell Thoroughbreds Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario

