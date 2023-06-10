Watch the full race video of 2023 Belmont Stakes

Three Triple Crown races, three different winners. Arcangelo claimed victory at the 155th Belmont Stakes and Jena Antonucci became the first woman to train a Belmont Stakes winner. Arcangelo was 8/1 on the morning line and closed at those odds at post time. Pre-race favorite Forte finished second and Tapit Trice finished third.

Here’s a look at the full video of the race.

Congrats to the 155th Belmont Stakes winner, (3) Arcangelo!! pic.twitter.com/KBkVE4qwwF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023

National Treasure led out of the gate and looked like he might go wire-to-wire. Tapit Shoes hung close in the first half of the race, while Arcangelo was hanging around the front half of the pack throughout. National Treasure held the lead at the mile mark, but faded down the home stretch. Jockey Javier Castellano turned it up a notch on Arcangelo and took over the lead. Forte and Tapit Trice overtook National Treasure as well to place and show, respectively.

