Arcangelo wins 2023 Belmont Stakes

For the first time in history a female trainer takes down a leg of the Triple Crown, as Jena Antonucci’s Arcangelo as an 8-1 choice out of the No. 3 post position wins the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Elmont, New York.

Arcangelo wins by two lengths. A charging National Treasure fell apart at the distance halfway down the front stretch, and the chalk in Forte charged hard after a terrible trip to claim second from the outside by a nose over Tapit Trice, himself just inches clear to show.

On the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s miracle run for the ages at the Belmont, history of another kind was made but this time from the barn. Antonucci leads a small stable and was overshadowed by the bigger barns in today’s race such as those of Bob Baffert and Brad Cox. But the beauty of horse racing is you must do it on the day, and Arcangelo pulled away with a tremendous charge to close in the longest race that three-year-olds will run.

The final time of 2:29.2 was hardly blazing, more than five seconds behind Big Red’s unforgettable run in 1973. But for a part of the horse racing community, today’s finish was might have been just as important.

A dead heat for fourth between Hit Show and Angel of Empire means two separate sets of Superfectas will get paid at the window.

Final track payouts for the 155th Belmont Stakes

Win: 3 Arcangelo

$17.80 $7.20 $4.90

Place: 6 Forte

$4.30 $3.30

Show: 2 Tapit Trice

$4.10

$1 Exacta 3-6: $34.00

$.50 Tri: 3-6-2 $66.62

$0.10 Super: 3-6-2-8 $19.15 OR 3-6-2-7 $29.25

