Odds for UFC 289: Nunes-Aldana on Saturday

UFC is back with its June PPV as Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana main event UFC 289. The card will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The event gets started at 7 p.m. ET with two fights on the early preliminary card, continues with four fights on the preliminary card starting at 8 p.m., and wraps with five fights on the main card starting at 10 p.m.

Nunes is putting her bantamweight title on the line and is a sizable favorite to beat Aldana. Nunes is a -320 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook as of fight day and Aldana is a +265 underdog. Nunes is 22-5 and coming off a unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña at UFC 277 last July. That allowed her to avenge her UFC 269 loss to Peña in which she lost the title.

Aldana is 14-6 and is competing for her first UFC title. She’s won two straight bouts since losing a unanimous decision to Holly Holm in October 2020. She has two title fights on her resume, losing a 2015 bout for the Invicta FC bantamweight title and losing a 2013 bout for the Jungle Fight bantamweight title.

The co-feature of the night is a lightweight contenders bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Dariush is a -145 favorite and Oliveira is a +125 underdog. Dariush has won eight straight bouts, with his most recent coming last October at UFC 280 via unanimous decision over Mateusz Gamrot. Oliveira is coming off a submission loss to Islam Makhachev at the same UFC 280 card in a bid for the vacant lightweight title. He had won 11 straight fights prior to that.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds for UFC 289.

UFC 289 odds

Main card

Amanda Nunes: -320

Irene Aldana: +265

Charles Oliveira: +125

Beneil Dariush: -145

Mike Malott: -205

Adam Fugitt: +175

Dan Ige: -260

Nate Landwehr: +220

Marc-Andre Barriault: -130

Eryk Anders: +110

Preliminary card

Nassourdine Imavov: -155

Chris Curtis: +135

Miranda Maverick: -295

Jasmine Jasudavicius: +245

Aiemann Zahabi: -110

Aori Qilen: -110

Kyle Nelson: +205

Blake Bilder: -245

Early preliminary card

David Dvorak: -265

Stephen Erceg: +225

Diana Belbita: -115

Maria Oliveira: -105