French Open TV info: How to watch women’s Final on Saturday, June 10

The French Open has reached the championship round for the women’s and men’s singles tournaments. The men play on Sunday, but ahead of that the women hit the clay on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. #1 seed Iga Świątek will meet unseeded Karolína Muchová with the match airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Świątek is a -900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is the defending champ at Roland Garros and competing for her third French Open title and fourth Grand Slam title. She has two singles titles this season and is 28-6. Her road to the women’s final saw her beat #6 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals and #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals. Świątek has not dropped a set in the tournament.

Muchova is a +600 underdog and is the second unseeded woman in three years to reach the final. She is playing in her first Grand Slam Final and this is her first time past the third round at Roland Garros. She has beaten three seeded players en route to the final, including a first-round win over #8 Maria Sakkari, a third-round win over Irina-Camelia Begu, and a semifinal win over #2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Świątek and Muchova have met once previously. In 2019, Muchova won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on a clay court in the J&T Banka Prague Open. Here’s all the information on the match and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#1 Iga Świątek vs. Karolina Muchova, 9 a.m. ET

Świątek: -900

Muchova: +600

Total sets, 2.5: Over +230, Under -390

Total games, 18.5: Over -120, Under +100

Moneyline, 1st set: Świątek -500, Muchova +340

Moneyline, 2nd set: Świątek -500, Muchova +350

Muchova to win at least one set: No -330, Yes +210

Świątek to not win a set: +1000