1 Iga Świątek vs. Karolina Muchova match time: When does French Open women’s singles final start on Saturday

The French Open Final has arrived in the women’s singles tournament. #1 seed Iga Świątek will face off against unseeded Karolina Muchova on Saturday at Roland Garros. The match will start at 9:00 a.m. ET and will air on NBC. Peacock will offer a live stream of the match.

Świątek won last year’s French Open and is competing for her third title in four years at Roland Garros. This is her fifth time in the tournament, having lost in the fourth round in 2019 and in the quarterfinals in 2021. She is also competing for her fourth overall Grand Slam title, having won the US Open last fall.

Muchova is competing in her first ever Grand Slam Final. She lost a qualifier in 2018 and had never advanced past the third round in four tournaments since. Her best career Grand Slam result is a semifinal appearance in 2021 Australian Open.

Świątek comes into the match as a sizable -900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Muchova is a +600 underdog and is -330 to not even win a single set in the match. Total sets is 2.5 with the under priced at -390 and the over priced at +230. Muchova has won the only career match between these two, winning at a 2019 clay tournament in Prague.

The winner of Saturday’s match will earn €2.3 million and the loser will take home €1.15 million.