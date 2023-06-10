How many times have Iga Świątek, Karolina Muchova played each other? Who leads?

The French Open women’s final is set and it will feature #1 seed Iga Świątek and unseeded Karolína Muchová facing off at Roland Garros. The match is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Saturday and will air on NBC and Peacock.

Świątek comes into the match as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -900 heading into match day while Muchova is +600. Świątek is such an overwhelming favorite, Muchová is -330 to not win a single set.

And yet, Muchová has some positive history against Świątek. The two have one career meeting prior to this match. In 2019, they met in the first round of the J&T Banka Prague Open. Muchová won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and eventually made her way to the finals of that tournament before losing to Jil Teichmann.

Muchová was a wild card for the tournament while Świątek earned her spot via the qualifying tournament. It was Świątek’s first year as a professional, while Muchová had three years under her belt.