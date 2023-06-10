 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much prize money to winner of French Open women’s tournaments

The French Open is handing out €2.3 million to the women’s singles winner and €590,000 to the women’s doubles winners this year.

By David Fucillo
A general view of Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Singles Final for Women on Court Philippe Chatrier at the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 4th 2022 in Paris, France Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The French Open has reached the final round across its various tournaments. The women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday, June 10. The women’s doubles final is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.

Big money is on the line as each individual tournament comes to a close. The women’s singles champ will take home €2.3 million while the women’s doubles champs will take home €590,000. Every singles player that qualified has earned some significant money, with first-round players taking home €69,000. Even losers in the qualifiers cash in, with the minimum coming in at €16,000 for losers in the first round of qualifying.

The women’s singles final will feature #1 seed Iga Świątek taking on unseeded Karolina Muchova. Świątek is a -900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The women’s doubles final will feature #10 seed Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend taking on unseeded Su-Wei Hsieh and Xinyu Wang. Fernandez and Townsend are -145 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money the women will make across all parts of the French Open, all the way from the qualifying rounds to the title winners. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Champion: €2.3 million
Runner-Up: €1.15 million
Semifinalist: €630,000
Quarterfinalist: €400,000
Round of 16: €240,000
Round of 32: €142,000
Round of 64: €97,000
Round of 128: €69,000

Singles qualifying

Round 3 loser: €34,000
Round 2 loser: €22,000
Round 1 loser: €16,000

Doubles teams

Champions: €590,000
Runners-Up: €295,000
Semifinalists: €148,000
Quarterfinalists: €80,000
Round of 16: €430,000
Round of 32: €27,000
Round of 64: €17,000

Mixed doubles teams

Champions: €122,000
Runners-Up: €61,000
Semifinalist: €31,000
Quarterfinalists: €17,500
Round 2: €10,000
Round 1: €5,000

Wheelchair Tennis

Singles

Champion: €60,000
Runner-Up: €30,000
Semifinalist: €18,000
Quarterfinalist: €11,000
Round of 16: €8,000

Doubles

Champions: €20,000
Runners-Up: €10,000
Semifinalists: €7,000
Quarterfinalists: €5,000

Quad

Singles

Champion: €60,000
Runner-Up: €30,000
Semifinalist: €18,000
Quarterfinalist: €11,000

Doubles

Champions: €20,000
Runners-Up: €10,000
Semifinalists: €7,000

