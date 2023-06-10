How much prize money to winner of French Open women’s tournaments

The French Open has reached the final round across its various tournaments. The women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday, June 10. The women’s doubles final is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.
Big money is on the line as each individual tournament comes to a close. The women’s singles champ will take home €2.3 million while the women’s doubles champs will take home €590,000. Every singles player that qualified has earned some significant money, with first-round players taking home €69,000. Even losers in the qualifiers cash in, with the minimum coming in at €16,000 for losers in the first round of qualifying.
The women’s singles final will feature #1 seed Iga Świątek taking on unseeded Karolina Muchova. Świątek is a -900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The women’s doubles final will feature #10 seed Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend taking on unseeded Su-Wei Hsieh and Xinyu Wang. Fernandez and Townsend are -145 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here is a complete rundown of how much money the women will make across all parts of the French Open, all the way from the qualifying rounds to the title winners. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.
Singles players
Champion: €2.3 million
Runner-Up: €1.15 million
Semifinalist: €630,000
Quarterfinalist: €400,000
Round of 16: €240,000
Round of 32: €142,000
Round of 64: €97,000
Round of 128: €69,000
Singles qualifying
Round 3 loser: €34,000
Round 2 loser: €22,000
Round 1 loser: €16,000
Doubles teams
Champions: €590,000
Runners-Up: €295,000
Semifinalists: €148,000
Quarterfinalists: €80,000
Round of 16: €430,000
Round of 32: €27,000
Round of 64: €17,000
Mixed doubles teams
Champions: €122,000
Runners-Up: €61,000
Semifinalist: €31,000
Quarterfinalists: €17,500
Round 2: €10,000
Round 1: €5,000
Wheelchair Tennis
Singles
Champion: €60,000
Runner-Up: €30,000
Semifinalist: €18,000
Quarterfinalist: €11,000
Round of 16: €8,000
Doubles
Champions: €20,000
Runners-Up: €10,000
Semifinalists: €7,000
Quarterfinalists: €5,000
Quad
Singles
Champion: €60,000
Runner-Up: €30,000
Semifinalist: €18,000
Quarterfinalist: €11,000
Doubles
Champions: €20,000
Runners-Up: €10,000
Semifinalists: €7,000