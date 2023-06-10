Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, June 10

If you’re a fantasy baseball owner trying to navigate Saturday’s starting pitching slate, well, good luck. There are a handful of big-time names at the top like Sandy Alcantara and Joe Ryan, but after that, just about everything is up in the air. Just about half the league falls into the questionable tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings, and even guys who’ve been hot recently — like Nathan Eovaldi and Taj Bradley — find themselves running into tricky matchups this weekend.

Luckily, we’re here to help steer you through it, with a complete breakdown of Saturday’s arms including who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, June 10th

Pitchers to stream

Andrew Abbott, Cincinnati Reds — Abbott may no longer be available in your league, but if he is, go grab him right now — MLB Pipeline’s No. 95 overall prospect looked the part in his MLB debut earlier this week, firing six innings of one-run ball at home against the Milwaukee Brewers. The sledding will be tougher on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Redbirds have posted a putrid 68 wRC+ (28th in baseball) over the last two weeks, and Abbott has the stuff to succeed here.

JP France, Houston Astros — France doesn’t have the most eye-popping stuff, but the rookie hardly walks anyone and excels at creating weak contact — an ideal combination against a Cleveland Guardians team that rarely strikes out but also rarely does much damage at the plate. France spun seven innings of one-run ball last time out against a far more dangerous Los Angeles Angels outfit, and he’s a good bet for another quality start on Saturday.

Julio Teheran, Milwaukee Brewers — I’m not quite sure how Teheran is doing this — that’s now two straight quality starts against the Toronto Blue Jays and on the road in a tough pitcher’s environment in Cincinnati — but I’m betting on the renaissance continuing for at least one more start against the woeful Oakland Athletics.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, June 10.