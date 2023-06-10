Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, June 10

Rise and shine, DFS players. A matinee-heavy schedule on Saturday, June 10 means you’ll have to set your lineups a bit earlier than usual — with 10 games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS getting started at 1:10 p.m. ET. With plenty of options to choose from, we’re here to help you sort through it all with three teams we recommend stacking this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, June 10th

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,400)

Austin Riley ($4,800)

Sean Murphy ($4,300)

Marcell Ozuna ($3,400)

The Braves have baseball’s best offense against left-handed pitching, with a .909 team OPS on the year, so let’s stack some righties against Nationals southpaw MacKenzie Gore and his 1.42 WHIP. Acuna and his 1.001 OPS against lefties is an obvious inclusion, and while he’ll cost you a premium, you can make up those savings further down this stack with guys like Murphy (1.013 OPS against lefties this year) and Ozuna (.537 slugging percentage against lefties, 1.117 OPS overall since the beginning of May).

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,300)

Manny Machado ($5,300)

Ha-Seong Kim ($4,200)

Gary Sanchez ($4,000)

Sure, a Coors Field stack may be obvious, and San Diego’s offense has struggled overall this year, but they’re a top-10 outfit against lefties and should tee off on Colorado Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland. They also offer some nice value plays in addition to above-the-fold stars like Tatis Jr. (1.036 OPS over his last 10, including a home run in last night’s win) and Machado, who also homered on Friday night. Kim has been hitting at or near the top of the order against lefties this season with a tidy .837 OPS, while Sanchez is among the hottest hitters in baseball — his homer last night was his fifth since joining San Diego at the beginning of June.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers

Corbin Carroll ($5,400)

Ketel Marte ($4,900)

Christian Walker ($4,000)

Emmanuel Rivera ($3,200)

The D-backs dropped an 11 spot on Detroit yesterday, and with vulnerable lefty Matthew Boyd (5.23 ERA) taking the mound for the Tigers today, expect more of the same. Carroll is a must, with a 1.397 OPS over his last 10 games and 13 homers to go with 18 steals in his sensational rookie campaign. After that, Arizona offers plenty of hitters who should thrive with the platoon advantage today. The switch-hitting Marte is much better from the right side (.938 OPS vs. lefties) while righties Walker (1.063) and Rivera (.956) have mashed lefties all year while batting in the heart of the order.