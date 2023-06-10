Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Saturday, June 10

The Boston Red Sox snapped their losing skid and got back to .500 with a win on Friday night, and now they’ll look to sew up their first series of the season against the rival New York Yankees on Saturday. First pitch of game two from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Tanner Houck (3-5, 5.46 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while New York turns to righty Domingo German (3-3, 3.69).

The Yankees enter as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Yankees picks: Saturday, June 10th

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), SP Chris Sale (shoulder), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), INF Yu Chang (hamate), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder)

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), SP Nestor Cortes (rotator cuff), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), OF Harrison Bader (hamstring), OF Greg Allen (hip), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), SP Carlos Rodon (back)

Starting pitchers

Tanner Houck vs. Domingo German

Houck is getting an extended run in Boston’s rotation with the injury to Chris Sale, and the results have been less than stellar so far. The righty has allowed four runs in each of his last two outings, allowing 11 hits and four walks over nine combined innings. Primarily working off his fastball and slider, Houck doesn’t really have an offering that moves away from left-handed hitters, struggling without the platoon advantage as a result. That’s held true again this season, as lefties are hitting a robust .270/.326/.496 off him so far. (He also gets substantially worse when facing hitters for a second and third time.)

German showed out in his last start, spinning 6.2 innings of one-run ball on the road against a fearsome Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The key for the righty, as always, is his dynamite curveball, which he’s throwing more than ever (over 40% of the time) and carries a .155 batting average against and a 36.9% whiff rate. He’ll throw it to any batter, in any count, for strikes or diving out of the zone, and leaning into it as his primary pitch has helped him put up a 2.31 ERA since the calendar flipped to May.

Over/Under pick

New York is averaging around three runs per game in the five games since Judge hurt his toe, and it’s not hard to see why: There’s just very little firepower in this lineup right now, especially with both Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo struggling. Houck has been sketchy on the mound for Boston, but I think he’ll at least hold his own here, while German is a good bet to allow three or fewer runs — Boston’s cleared that mark one time over its last seven — and get us the rest of the way to this under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

German certainly gives the Yankees the edge on the mound, but when you’re running out a lineup that consists of guys like Willie Calhoun, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney, it’s awfully tough to trust. The real meat of New York’s lineup — Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Gleyber Torres — hits right-handed, which should give Houck an easier time, and with plus odds I’ll bank on Rafael Devers again making the difference in another low-scoring game.

Pick: Red Sox