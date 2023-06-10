Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Rays on Saturday, June 10

The Texas Rangers (40-22) and the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday, June 10. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Texas will start the red-hot Nathan Eovaldi (8-2, 2.44 ERA), while Tampa Bay counters with top prospect Taj Bradley (4-2, 3.60 ERA).

The Rays are the narrow -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Rangers-Rays picks: Saturday, June 10th

Injury report

Rangers

Out: UTIL Brad Miller (oblique)

Rays

Out: RP Calvin Faucher (elbow), RP Pete Fairbanks (hip), 2B Brandon Lowe (back)

Starting pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Taj Bradley

Eovaldi will be making his 13th appearance of the year. With ace Jacob deGrom suffering a season-ending injury, the righty has stepped up as the ace of Texas’ staff, with a 0.96 ERA (including two complete games) over his last seven starts. His last outing was against the Seattle Mariners and featured six shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven to pick up his eighth win of the season.

The rookie Bradley will start his eighth game of the 2023 campaign. He has pitched better of late but hasn’t maintained the consistency that Tampa Bay would like to see out of him. Bradley last pitched five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking three to earn his fourth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

Tampa Bay picked up the series-opening win, 8-3, on Friday. They have scored at least four runs in eight of their last nine games. Texas has scored at least three runs in five of its last six. Despite the pitching matchup, how these teams have been swinging the bats should result in a total higher than eight runs.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Rays are riding a seven-game win streak, while the Rangers have lost back-to-back games. Still, if Texas is going to pick up a win in this series, it will be with Eovaldi on the mound. I predict this one to be high-scoring, but I expect the Rangers to even the series on Saturday.

Pick: Rangers