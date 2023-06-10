Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Saturday, June 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28) and the Philadelphia Phillies (31-32) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday, June 10. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will send highly-touted rookie Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.06 ERA) to the mound, while Philadelphia counters with ace Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.30 ERA).

This game is a pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams having -110 moneyline odds to win. The run total is set at nine.

Dodgers-Phillies picks: Saturday, June 10th

Injury report

Dodgers

Day to day: C Austin Barnes (wrist), SS Miguel Rojas (neck)

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique)

Phillies

Out: 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B/3B Alec Bohm (hamstring), OF Cristian Pache (knee)

Starting pitchers

Bobby Miller vs. Aaron Nola

The rookie Miller will be making his fourth career start. He has allowed a combined two earned runs in 17 innings through his first three outings. Miller last pitched against the New York Yankees and allowed just one hit through six innings and no runs. Miller struck out seven and walked two but didn’t factor into the eventual decision.

Nola will take the mound for the 14th time this season. He had a rough May, allowing at least four earned runs in four of his six starts. Nola started June on a better note against the Detroit Tigers. He pitched seven innings and allowed three runs (zero earned) on just one hit. Nola struck out 12 and walked three, and notched his fifth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

In the four games these teams have played this season, there have been 17, 14, 16 and nine runs scored, respectively. However, Miller has excelled at keeping opponents off the scoreboard, and Nola looks like he may finally be pitching with some consistency. Despite the majority of their games so far suggesting the over, I am taking the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles heads into this game 1-5 over its last six, while Philadelphia is riding a six-game win streak. Nola typically gives the Phillies the edge when he is on the mound, but Miller’s consistency makes him look like the real deal. Teams haven’t been able to figure him out, and I think he helps the Dodgers to a surprisingly much-needed win.

Pick: Dodgers