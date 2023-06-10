Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Pirates on Saturday, June 10

After the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the slumping New York Mets a 14-7 shellacking on Friday night, these two teams trending very much in opposite directions will meet for the second game of their three-game weekend series on Saturday, June 10. First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Kodai Senga (5-3, 3.75 ERA) will look to get New York back on track, while Pittsburgh counters with righty Johan Oviedo (3-4, 4.29 ERA).

The Mets are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Mets-Pirates picks: Saturday, June 10th

Injury report

Mets

Out: 1B Pete Alonso (wrist), RP Edwin Uceta (knee)

Pirates

N/A

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. Johan Oviedo

The rookie Senga will be starting his 12th game of the season. He has been inconsistent throughout his first season, alternating good starts with bad ones — largely based on whether he has the feel for his forkball that day. Most recently, Senga faced the Toronto Blue Jays, lasting only 2.2 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Senga didn’t factor into the decision.

This will be Oviedo’s 13th appearance of the season. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. Oviedo’s last time out saw him pitch seven innings against the Oakland Athletics. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Oviedo didn’t end up factoring in the decision.

Over/Under pick

The first game of this series saw the Pirates pick up the 14-7 win in dominant fashion. The crazy thing about the Mets’ current losing streak is that they have scored at least four runs in each of their last five games. The Pirates have scored at least five runs in three of their last four.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The woes continue for New York, who have now dropped seven straight games. Pittsburgh now finds itself 7-2 over its last nine games. Senga should be able to provide the better outing, but with the way the bullpen is dropping games late for the Mets, I’m taking the Pirates to clinch a series win on Saturday.

Pick: Pirates