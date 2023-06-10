Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Blue Jays on Saturday, June 10

The Minnesota Twins (32-32) and the Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday, June 10. First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. Minnesota will send ace Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.76 ERA) to the hill, while Toronto goes with reliever Trevor Richards (0-0, 3.67) to start what should be a bullpen game. The recently recalled Bowden Francis will likely be the first out of the ‘pen in his MLB debut and is expected to eat the bulk of the middle innings.

The Twins are the narrow favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -115. The Blue Jays are technically the underdogs at -105, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Twins-Blue Jays picks: Saturday, June 10th

Injury report

Twins

Day to day: 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring)

Out: SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), 1B Joey Gallo (hamstring), OF/DH Byron Buxton (rib)

Blue Jays

Day to day: OF Kevin Kiermaier (wrist)

Out: C Danny Jansen (groin)

Starting pitchers

Joe Ryan vs. Trevor Richards

Ryan will be making his 13th appearance of the season. He has struggled to stay consistent, as there have been stretches this year where he’s alternated good starts with bad ones. Ryan was brilliant against the Cleveland Guardians last time out, throwing 6.2 innings and allowing two earned runs on just two hits — but taking a hard-luck loss due to a lack of run support.

This will be Richards’ first start of the season, but his 22nd overall appearance. He has pitched multiple innings a few times this years, but likely won’t be counted on to go deep into the game. Richards threw a scoreless inning against Minnesota to earn a hold earlier this season.

Over/Under pick

This will be the fifth time these teams have matched up this year, combining for run totals of four, 16, three and five so far. Ryan has been solid for Minnesota, but Toronto’s bullpen day approach makes the run total tougher to predict. I am taking the under given the state of Minnesota’s offense right now and the fact that three of these teams’ four games have fallen below this number.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Twins were able to get off their five-game losing streak with Friday’s win. The Blue Jays have gone 7-2 over their last nine games. Minnesota likely has the better arm on the mound to begin the game, but the Blue Jays lineup has been playing better. They should take the win on Saturday if they can give their bullpen some run support.

Pick: Blue Jays