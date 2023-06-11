How much will the winner of the RBC Canadian Open receive in 2023

While it doesn’t have the cache, major status, or prize pool of the national open to the south the following week, the Canadian Open still has plenty of perks for the winner.

There is a total of $9 million on offer, meaning the winner’s standard 18% share is $1.62 million, and that is in USD not CAD. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as 37 Official World Golf Rankings points based on the strength of the field. And the winner of course gets the usual perks with a full-field PGA TOUR victory: A spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship, an exemption on TOUR through the end of the 2025 season, a place in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January, and basically a guaranteed spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs based on points.

A total of 19 Canadians participated in the event, most of them via sponsors exemptions granted based on previous performance. Former Masters champion Mike Weir was amongst those given a free spot, and he made his 31st start in the Canadian Open, one short of the record. For Canadians that do want to qualify on the course, a total of three spots were on offer via a regional qualifying process.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.