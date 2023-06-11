 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the RBC Canadian Open receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the RBC Canadian Open, taking place in Toronto, Ontario in 2023.

By DKNation Staff
Tommy Fleetwood of England hits his first shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf &amp; Country Club on June 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

While it doesn’t have the cache, major status, or prize pool of the national open to the south the following week, the Canadian Open still has plenty of perks for the winner.

There is a total of $9 million on offer, meaning the winner’s standard 18% share is $1.62 million, and that is in USD not CAD. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as 37 Official World Golf Rankings points based on the strength of the field. And the winner of course gets the usual perks with a full-field PGA TOUR victory: A spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship, an exemption on TOUR through the end of the 2025 season, a place in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January, and basically a guaranteed spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs based on points.

A total of 19 Canadians participated in the event, most of them via sponsors exemptions granted based on previous performance. Former Masters champion Mike Weir was amongst those given a free spot, and he made his 31st start in the Canadian Open, one short of the record. For Canadians that do want to qualify on the course, a total of three spots were on offer via a regional qualifying process.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

2023 Canadian Open Total Prize Money

Total Prize Money $9,000,000
1st $1,620,000
2nd $981,000
3rd $548,100
4th $441,000
5th $369,000
6th $326,250
7th $303,750
8th $281,250
9th $263,250
10th $245,250
11th $227,250
12th $209,250
13th $191,250
14th $173,250
15th $164,250
16th $155,250
17th $146,250
18th $137,250
19th $128,250
20th $119,250
21st $110,250
22nd $101,250
23rd $94,050
24th $86,850
25th $79,650
26th $72,450
27th $69,750
28th $67,050
29th $64,350
30th $61,650
31st $58,950
32nd $56,250
33rd $53,550
34th $51,300
35th $49,050
36th $46,800
37th $44,550
38th $42,750
39th $40,950
40th $39,150
41st $37,350
42nd $35,550
43rd $33,750
44th $31,950
45th $30,150
46th $28,350
47th $26,550
48th $25,110
49th $23,850
50th $23,130
51st $22,590
52nd $22,050
53rd $21,690
54th $21,330
55th $21,150
56th $20,970
57th $20,790
58th $20,610
59th $20,430
60th $20,250
61st $20,070
62nd $19,890
63rd $19,710
64th $19,530
65th $19,350

