What time is the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 11 with the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live. The race is 110 laps and usually lasts just under three hours.

NASCAR has played with the layout of the Sonoma Raceway in recent years. In 2019 and 2021, the track was 2.52 miles, but last year it was shortened back to its 1.99-mile length like it was from 2002 to 2018. In its first iteration back at the current size, Daniel Suarez picked up a win in 2:48:22.

Tyler Reddick heads into the weekend with the best odds to win the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Kyle Larson (+500), Chase Elliott (+500), William Byron (+850) and Ross Chastain (+900) and Kyle Busch (+900). Suarez has +1600 odds to repeat as the winner.