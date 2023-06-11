How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 via live stream

NASCAR will head to Sonoma, California for its events this weekend. The Truck Series is off, but the Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action. The Sonoma Raceway will host the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 11. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

This will be the 16th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch heads into the weekend, coming off a win at the Enjoy Illinois 300 last week. It was his third victory over the season and helped him into a tie for seventh place in the standings. Ryan Blaney is the leader with 495 points and is followed by William Byron (482), Kevin Harvick (473), Martin Truex Jr. (472) and Ross Chastain (466).

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 11

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Sports Live , FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP