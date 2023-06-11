 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, takes a bow after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2023 in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images

NASCAR will head to Sonoma, California for its events this weekend. The Truck Series is off, but the Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action. The Sonoma Raceway will host the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 11. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

This will be the 16th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch heads into the weekend, coming off a win at the Enjoy Illinois 300 last week. It was his third victory over the season and helped him into a tie for seventh place in the standings. Ryan Blaney is the leader with 495 points and is followed by William Byron (482), Kevin Harvick (473), Martin Truex Jr. (472) and Ross Chastain (466).

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 11
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: Fox Sports Live , FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Michael McDowell 34
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 A.J. Allmendinger 16
6 Ty Gibbs 54
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Martin Truex Jr 19
9 Daniel Suarez 99
10 Chase Elliott 9
11 Austin Dillon 3
12 Kyle Busch 8
13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
14 Alex Bowman 48
15 Ross Chastain 1
16 Kyle Larson 5
17 Joey Logano 22
18 Bubba Wallace 23
19 Corey Lajoie 7
20 Aric Almirola 10
21 Kevin Harvick 4
22 Ryan Preece 41
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Chase Briscoe 14
25 Brad Keselowski 6
26 William Byron 24
27 Ty Dillon 77
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Josh Bilicki 78
30 Zane Smith 38
31 Ryan Blaney 12
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Andy Lally 15
34 Austin Cindric 2
35 Grant Enfinger 42
36 Harrison Burton 21

