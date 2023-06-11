When is the 2023 U.S. Open?

The 2023 U.S. Open tees off from the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, and will run through Sunday, June 18. This is the first major that LACC has ever hosted, despite being long-considered one of the best courses in the country.

The field includes big names including two-time winner U.S. Open winner and reigning PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, last year’s champion Matt Fitzpatrick, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Jon Rahm, as well as former winners such as Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

The first and second rounds will take place on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16. The full 156-player field will play these rounds, but only the top 60 players and ties after 36 holes on Friday will make it to the weekend. This is a stricter cut rule than we see at a regular PGA TOUR event, which is usually the low 65 and ties.

The third round will tee off on Saturday, June 17, and the final round will wrap things up on Sunday, June 18 as the U.S. Open crowns its 2023 champion. Scheffler is the current favorite at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Rahm at +900 and Koepka and McIlroy at +1100.