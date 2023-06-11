Odds to win 2023 U.S. Open heading into Championship Week at LACC

The third major of 2023 has arrived, as 156 players will head to Southern California for the 122nd United States Open, to be held on the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the No. 1 and No. 2 players via the Official World Golf Rankings are in the same position atop the odds board. 2022 Masters Champion and No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the chalk at +750, with 2023 Masters winner and World No. 2 Jon Rahm the second choice at +900.

Rory McIlroy of the PGA TOUR and 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Kopeka of the LIV Tour are T3 via the bookmakers, both priced at +1100. Last year’s victor from The Country Club at Brookline in Massachusetts was Matt Fitzpatrick, and he checks in at +2500 to repeat.

Here’s a look at the full list of opening odds for the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday, June 15 from the Los Angeles Country Club North Course.