Odds to win 2023 U.S. Open heading into Championship Week at LACC

The third major of 2023 has arrived, as 156 players will head to Southern California for the 122nd United States Open, to be held on the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the No. 1 and No. 2 players via the Official World Golf Rankings are in the same position atop the odds board. 2022 Masters Champion and No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the chalk at +750, with 2023 Masters winner and World No. 2 Jon Rahm the second choice at +900.
Rory McIlroy of the PGA TOUR and 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Kopeka of the LIV Tour are T3 via the bookmakers, both priced at +1100. Last year’s victor from The Country Club at Brookline in Massachusetts was Matt Fitzpatrick, and he checks in at +2500 to repeat.
Here’s a look at the full list of opening odds for the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday, June 15 from the Los Angeles Country Club North Course.
2023 U.S. Open Odds To Win
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Scottie Scheffler
|+750
|Jon Rahm
|+900
|Brooks Koepka
|+1200
|Rory McIlroy
|+1400
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1600
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|Max Homa
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2500
|Justin Thomas
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Tony Finau
|+2800
|Shane Lowry
|+2800
|Dustin Johnson
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|Jason Day
|+3500
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|Joohyung Kim
|+4000
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6000
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+6000
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|Patrick Reed
|+6500
|Keegan Bradley
|+6500
|Adam Scott
|+6500
|Wyndham Clark
|+6500
|Sahith Theegala
|+6500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+8000
|Abraham Ancer
|+8000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+8000
|Mito Pereira
|+8000
|Seamus Power
|+10000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|Aaron Wise
|+10000
|Ryan Fox
|+10000
|Victor Perez
|+10000
|Taylor Moore
|+10000
|Keith Mitchell
|+10000
|Cam Davis
|+10000
|Talor Gooch
|+13000
|Si Woo Kim
|+13000
|Sergio Garcia
|+13000
|Russell Henley
|+13000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+13000
|Jason Kokrak
|+13000
|Harold Varner III
|+13000
|Phil Mickelson
|+13000
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|Chris Kirk
|+13000
|Thomas Pieters
|+15000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+15000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|Marc Leishman
|+15000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+15000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|Harris English
|+15000
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|Davis Riley
|+15000
|Brian Harman
|+15000
|Adam Hadwin
|+15000
|Matt Kuchar
|+15000
|Maverick McNealy
|+15000
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|Min Woo Lee
|+15000
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|Jordan Smith
|+15000
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+18000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+20000
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+20000
|Cameron Tringale
|+20000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+20000
|Justin Suh
|+20000
|Jens Dantorp
|+20000
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|Carson Young
|+20000
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|Adrian Meronk
|+20000
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+25000
|Wilco Nienaber
|+30000
|Padraig Harrington
|+30000
|David Horsey
|+30000
|Austin Eckroat
|+30000
|Ross Fisher
|+40000
|Paul Haley
|+40000
|Hank Lebioda
|+40000
|Ryutaro Nagano
|+50000
|Ryo Ishikawa
|+50000
|Roger Sloan
|+50000
|Gunn Charoenkul
|+50000
|Deon Germishuys
|+50000
|Brent Grant
|+50000
|Matthew McClean
|+50000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|+50000
|Wenyi Ding
|+100000
|Sam Bennett
|+100000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+100000
|Jacob Solomon
|+100000
|Ben Carr
|+100000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+100000