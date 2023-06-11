 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2023 U.S. Open heading into Championship Week at LACC

The field is set for the 2023 U.S. Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The third major of 2023 has arrived, as 156 players will head to Southern California for the 122nd United States Open, to be held on the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the No. 1 and No. 2 players via the Official World Golf Rankings are in the same position atop the odds board. 2022 Masters Champion and No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the chalk at +750, with 2023 Masters winner and World No. 2 Jon Rahm the second choice at +900.

Rory McIlroy of the PGA TOUR and 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Kopeka of the LIV Tour are T3 via the bookmakers, both priced at +1100. Last year’s victor from The Country Club at Brookline in Massachusetts was Matt Fitzpatrick, and he checks in at +2500 to repeat.

Here’s a look at the full list of opening odds for the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday, June 15 from the Los Angeles Country Club North Course.

2023 U.S. Open Odds To Win

Golfer Winner
Scottie Scheffler +750
Jon Rahm +900
Brooks Koepka +1200
Rory McIlroy +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Max Homa +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Cameron Smith +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Shane Lowry +2800
Dustin Johnson +2800
Sam Burns +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Jason Day +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Joohyung Kim +4000
Corey Conners +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Justin Rose +6000
Bryson DeChambeau +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Patrick Reed +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Adam Scott +6500
Wyndham Clark +6500
Sahith Theegala +6500
Louis Oosthuizen +8000
Abraham Ancer +8000
Taylor Montgomery +8000
Mito Pereira +8000
Seamus Power +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Aaron Wise +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Victor Perez +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Cam Davis +10000
Talor Gooch +13000
Si Woo Kim +13000
Sergio Garcia +13000
Russell Henley +13000
Matthew NeSmith +13000
Jason Kokrak +13000
Harold Varner III +13000
Phil Mickelson +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Chris Kirk +13000
Thomas Pieters +15000
Robert MacIntyre +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Marc Leishman +15000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Harris English +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Adam Hadwin +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Jordan Smith +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +18000
Sebastian Munoz +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Cameron Tringale +20000
Thriston Lawrence +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Jens Dantorp +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Carson Young +20000
Andrew Putnam +20000
Adrian Meronk +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Matthieu Pavon +25000
Wilco Nienaber +30000
Padraig Harrington +30000
David Horsey +30000
Austin Eckroat +30000
Ross Fisher +40000
Paul Haley +40000
Hank Lebioda +40000
Ryutaro Nagano +50000
Ryo Ishikawa +50000
Roger Sloan +50000
Gunn Charoenkul +50000
Deon Germishuys +50000
Brent Grant +50000
Matthew McClean +50000
Alejandro Del Rey +50000
Wenyi Ding +100000
Sam Bennett +100000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +100000
Jacob Solomon +100000
Ben Carr +100000
Aldrich Potgieter +100000

