Full undercard for Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather is back for another exhibition bout on the Zeus Network. The retired professional boxer continues his run of incredibly random exhibition bouts, this time main eventing a six-fight card with a bout against John Gotti III. The event takes place at FLA Live Arena with doors opening at 6 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to get started around 11 p.m. and the full card costs $15.99.

If you’re wondering, yes, John Gotti is related to that John Gotti. Gotti III is the grandson of the late gangster who died in prison after spending seven years as the head of the Gambino crime family. His father, Gotti II, served as acting head of the crime family from 1991 to 1999 before going to prison himself.

This is an exhibition bout, so once again we can look forward to Mayweather carrying his opponent to make him look good. The rest of the card should offer slightly more legitimately competitive fights. Notably, the undercard features a rematch of Ulysess Diaz vs. Khalas Karim. They fought to a no decision on the card for Mayweather’s February fight against Aaron Chalmers.

There will be no odds for any of these fights at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III