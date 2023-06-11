Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight time, live stream, more for exhibition bout

We got a rare day of boxing on Sunday this weekend, although it is primarily exhibition contests. Floyd Mayweather is back for his latest exhibition bout and will be facing John Gotti III at FLA Live Arena.

Mayweather has moved to the exhibition circuit to make some easy cash. He’ll be fighting the grandson of former Gambino crime family boss John Gotti. Grandson Gotti is 2-0 in his recently spawned boxing career after putting together a 5-1 record as an MMA fighter from 2017 to 2020.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III

Doors open at FLA Live Arena at 6 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour. The Zeus Network will be airing the full PPV card for a $15.99 price tag.

Fighter history

There’s not much left to be said about Floyd Mayweather’s boxing career. He retired from competitive boxing with a 50-0 record and effectively the undisputed welterweight champ. He climbed from junior lightweight up to eventually welterweight, emerging as the pound-for-pound king of boxing. Since retiring from pro boxing in 2017 after beating Conor McGregor, he has fought a host of exhibition bouts against everyone from Logan Paul to Deji to former sparring partner Don Moore.

There’s a little more to said about Gotti given his getting plucked from relative obscurity. He’s got the famous name, but only a relatively limited combat career. His first pro boxing match came last October when he claimed a four-round unanimous decision over Albert Tulley. He fought again this past January, stopping Alex Citrowske in the first round of their four-round bout. Prior to that, he fought six bouts in CES MMA. He won his first five before Nick Alley claimed a unanimous decision in the main event of CES MMA 61 in October 2020.

Fight odds

There will be no odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III