French Open live stream: How to watch men’s finals on Sunday, June 11

The men’s finals for the 2023 French Open has been set, as Novak Djokovic will face Casper Ruud to claim the title at Roland Garros. This match is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 11. You can watch on NBC or stream the match on Peacock.

Djokovic and Ruud have played head-to-head on four separate occasions. Djokovic won all of those matches without dropping a set. While the two haven’t faced each other in 2023, the most recent match came in the finals of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals in Italy, where Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3. These two have not played a head-to-head match in a Grand Slam event to this point.

Djokovic has won the French Open twice in his storied career, claiming the title in 2016 and 2021. Casper Ruud has never won the French Open, although he finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal last year. Ruud is seeking his first Grand Slam title, as he is currently 0-2 in the finals of these tournaments.

Below is a rundown of Sunday’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

Date: Sunday, June 11

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Djokovic is listed as a strong -425 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ruud has +330 moneyline odds to win. The set spread is listed at Djokovic -2.5 (+110) and Ruud +2.5 (-150). Ruud has -160 odds to win at least one set and +120 odds to not win a set in this match.