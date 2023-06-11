3 Novak Djokovic vs. #4 Casper Ruud time: When does French Open men’s singles final start on Sunday

The stage is set for the 2023 French Open men’s finals, where Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with Casper Ruud in a bid to secure the championship at Roland Garros. The showdown is slated for Sunday, June 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Viewers can catch the action live on NBC or stream it via Peacock.

The French Open men’s singles champion will earn €2.3M while the runner up receives €1.15M.

Djokovic certainly has his eye on the prize in familiar territory, as he has won the French Open twice before (2016, 2021). He is currently tied with Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles in the history of the sport at 22. A win on Sunday would give him sole possession of that prestigious honor.

Djokovic entered the French Open with +240 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Those were the second-best odds behind Carlos Alcaraz, who Djokovic defeated in the semifinals. Now, Djokovic is a heavy -425 favorite to win this match and earn another title at Roland Garros.

Ruud has never won a Grand Slam title, although making it to the finals has become commonplace over the last year. Ruud lost to Nadal (3-6, 3-6, 0-6) in the French Open men’s final last year, and then he fell to Carlo Alcaraz in the US Open final a few months later. Now he’s back in a spot of redemption at Roland Garros.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Ruud had longshot +2500 odds to win this year’s French Open. He’s still an underdog to win this final match, but those odds have been trimmed to +330 ahead of Sunday’s event.