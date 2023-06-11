How many times have Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud played each other? Who leads?

The 2023 French Open men’s finals are poised for a thrilling showdown as Novak Djokovic prepares to battle it out with Casper Ruud for the coveted Roland Garros championship.

This high-stakes match is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can tune into NBC for live coverage or stream the epic duel on Peacock.

Djokovic and Ruud have squared off four times in the past, with Djokovic emerging victorious in each encounter without losing a single set. Sunday’s match at Roland Garros will be their first meeting in a Grand Slam event.

Although they haven’t crossed paths in 2023, their most recent face-off was in the finals of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals in Italy. Djokovic triumphed in that match with a score of 7-5, 6-3. In 2022, they also met in the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome tournament, which was on clay. Djokovic won 6-4, 6-3. Coincidentally, their two other matches were in the same tournaments. In 2021, Djokovic won a round-robin match at the Nitto ATP Finals and in 2020, he won a semifinal match at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome tournament.

Djokovic, a two-time French Open champion (2016, 2021), is laser-focused on clinching the title once again. He currently shares the record for the most men’s Grand Slam titles in tennis history with Rafael Nadal, each boasting 22 victories. A triumph on Sunday would place Djokovic in a league of his own, holding this esteemed record outright.

On the other hand, Ruud is yet to secure a Grand Slam title, despite reaching the finals twice over the past year. He suffered a defeat to Nadal in the French Open men’s final last year with a score of 3-6, 3-6, 0-6, and later to Carlo Alcaraz in the US Open final. Now, Ruud returns to the scene of his first Grand Slam finals appearance, eyeing redemption at Roland Garros this time around.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Djokovic is the clear favorite with a -425 moneyline, while Ruud is given +330 moneyline odds for a victory. The set spread is set at Djokovic -2.5 (+110) and Ruud +2.5 (-150). The odds are -160 for Ruud to win at least one set, and he has +120 odds to finish the match without winning a set.