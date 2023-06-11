How much prize money to winner of French Open men’s tournaments

The French Open wraps up on Sunday with the men’s singles final and the women’s doubles final. Iga Świątek defeated Karolína Muchová on Saturday to win the women’s singles final, while Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek defeated Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the men’s doubles final.
Big money has been on the line, with the Grand Slams offering more money than your average tournament. The men’s singles champ will take home €2.3 million while the doubles champs took home €590,000.
The men’s singles final will feature #3 seed Novak Djokovic taking on # 4 seed Casper Ruud. Djokovic opened as a -475 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here is a complete rundown of how much money the men will make in the French Open, from the qualifying rounds to the title winners. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.
Singles players
Champion: €2.3 million
Runner-Up: €1.15 million
Semifinalist: €630,000
Quarterfinalist: €400,000
Round of 16: €240,000
Round of 32: €142,000
Round of 64: €97,000
Round of 128: €69,000
Singles qualifying
Round 3 loser: €34,000
Round 2 loser: €22,000
Round 1 loser: €16,000
Doubles teams
Champions: €590,000
Runners-Up: €295,000
Semifinalists: €148,000
Quarterfinalists: €80,000
Round of 16: €430,000
Round of 32: €27,000
Round of 64: €17,000
Mixed doubles teams
Champions: €122,000
Runners-Up: €61,000
Semifinalist: €31,000
Quarterfinalists: €17,500
Round 2: €10,000
Round 1: €5,000
Wheelchair Tennis
Singles
Champion: €60,000
Runner-Up: €30,000
Semifinalist: €18,000
Quarterfinalist: €11,000
Round of 16: €8,000
Doubles
Champions: €20,000
Runners-Up: €10,000
Semifinalists: €7,000
Quarterfinalists: €5,000
Quad
Singles
Champion: €60,000
Runner-Up: €30,000
Semifinalist: €18,000
Quarterfinalist: €11,000
Doubles
Champions: €20,000
Runners-Up: €10,000
Semifinalists: €7,000