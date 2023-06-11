How much prize money to winner of French Open men’s tournaments

The French Open wraps up on Sunday with the men’s singles final and the women’s doubles final. Iga Świątek defeated Karolína Muchová on Saturday to win the women’s singles final, while Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek defeated Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the men’s doubles final.

Big money has been on the line, with the Grand Slams offering more money than your average tournament. The men’s singles champ will take home €2.3 million while the doubles champs took home €590,000.

The men’s singles final will feature #3 seed Novak Djokovic taking on # 4 seed Casper Ruud. Djokovic opened as a -475 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money the men will make in the French Open, from the qualifying rounds to the title winners. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Champion: €2.3 million

Runner-Up: €1.15 million

Semifinalist: €630,000

Quarterfinalist: €400,000

Round of 16: €240,000

Round of 32: €142,000

Round of 64: €97,000

Round of 128: €69,000

Singles qualifying

Round 3 loser: €34,000

Round 2 loser: €22,000

Round 1 loser: €16,000

Doubles teams

Champions: €590,000

Runners-Up: €295,000

Semifinalists: €148,000

Quarterfinalists: €80,000

Round of 16: €430,000

Round of 32: €27,000

Round of 64: €17,000

Mixed doubles teams

Champions: €122,000

Runners-Up: €61,000

Semifinalist: €31,000

Quarterfinalists: €17,500

Round 2: €10,000

Round 1: €5,000

Wheelchair Tennis

Singles

Champion: €60,000

Runner-Up: €30,000

Semifinalist: €18,000

Quarterfinalist: €11,000

Round of 16: €8,000

Doubles

Champions: €20,000

Runners-Up: €10,000

Semifinalists: €7,000

Quarterfinalists: €5,000

Quad

Singles

Champion: €60,000

Runner-Up: €30,000

Semifinalist: €18,000

Quarterfinalist: €11,000

Doubles

Champions: €20,000

Runners-Up: €10,000

Semifinalists: €7,000