Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 12 of 2023 MLB season

Last week we saw an example of a player that had been horrible for fantasy baseball start to turn it around. Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris was included after a dismal stretch of games but tallied 12 fantasy points over the last week. It shows that players can be streaky, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that there are players that you should take off your roster. With that in mind, here are four players that you should send to the waiver wire ahead of Week 12 of the fantasy baseball season.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop

DJ LeMahieu, 3B/2B/1B, New York Yankees

LeMahieu’s biggest attribute is just that he can slot into several spots into your lineup. Unfortunately, with the way that he has been playing, that has been more of a disadvantage than an advantage if you still roster him. He has -2 fantasy points over the last week, and it’s time to cut ties.

Brady Singer, SP, Kansas City Royals

Several fantasy managers are awaiting Singer to turn his season around, but this may be as good as it gets. He has 55 fantasy points on the season, with 19 coming over the last seven days. While this stretch has been a bright spot, it still shows that he had 36 total points over the first 11 weeks of the season. Sure, if you still roster him, you are happy to see this turnaround, but Singer hasn’t shown us anything to suggest that it will continue.

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, Seattle Mariners

If you play fantasy football, you may be familiar with the term “touchdown dependent.” It refers to when a player is only valuable in games where he scores a touchdown. Well, Hernandez is developing into being home run dependent. When you look at the last week he has had, he has 15 fantasy points, but seven of them came in a game where he hit a home run. Assuming that he doesn’t start averaging a deep fly a game, he can be dropped despite being rostered in 56.9% of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues.

Jose Abreu, 1B, Houston Astros

Speaking of home run dependent, Abreu has entered the chat. At the time of this writing, he has home runs in back-to-back games, helping him to 15 fantasy points over the last week. All 15 came from those two games, though, meaning he tallied a whopping zero fantasy points the other five days of the week. Abreu is still only hitting .223 on the season and is ranked as the 23rd first baseman.