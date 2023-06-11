Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 11

There’s pitching galore around the Majors on Sunday, with fully half of today’s scheduled starters falling in the top two tiers of our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball. But who should you roll with? We break down the whole slate below, including some streaming recommendations likely available on your waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, June 11th

Pitchers to stream

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Command struggles limited Sears to just 4.2 innings last time out, but it’s now four starts of two runs or fewer for the young lefty — and he gets an ideal matchup to keep that streak rolling on Sunday. The Milwaukee Brewers have been the single worst offense in baseball against southpaws this season, and Sears’ nasty slider (39% whiff rate) should be more than enough to help him put up another solid five or six frames.

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Garrett stumbled a bit in his most recent outing, but he’s still been on a roll since debuting his new cutter last month, with a 2.70 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26.2 innings over his last five starts. The Chicago White Sox have been a middling offense all year and rank just 23rd in wRC+ over the last couple of weeks, providing the lefty with a great opportunity to keep it going and earn another win for the red-hot Marlins.

Carlos Carrasco, New York Mets — Carrasco is slowly but surely rounding into form after an elbow injury wiped out most of the first two months of his season. The fastball is back up around 93-94, and though he struggled a bit against the Tampa Bay Rays last time out (really, who doesn’t?) he’d posted consecutive quality starts prior to that. The floor is still fairly low here, but in a pitcher-friendly park against a Pittsburgh Pirates offense that’s struggled against righties lately, he could thrive.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, June 11.