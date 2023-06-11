Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, June 11th

Rise and shine, DFS players. Sunday means an all-matinee day, and that means you’ll have to be mindful to set those lineups on time — the main slate over at DraftKings DFS gets started at 12:40 p.m. ET, with 10 games on the docket. To help you sort through all those options, here are three teams we recommending stacking today.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, June 11th

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Matt Olson ($6,100)

Sean Murphy ($5,100)

Ozzie Albies ($4,700)

Eddie Rosario ($3,300)

Nationals starter Trevor Williams has gotten roughed up of late, with a 4.97 ERA and eight homers allowed across his last six starts. Statcast is even more skeptical of the righty, pegging him with a 5.51 expected ERA, .514 expected slugging percentage and a sky-high 13.3% barrel rate. He gives up lots of loud contact, is the point, especially recently, and this powerhouse Braves lineup should be able to take full advantage on Sunday.

Olson costs top dollar, but for good reason, as he’s sitting on 17 homers and 43 RBI for the year. Albies has also found his power stroke, with four homers and a .568 SLG over his last 10 games. And if you want to offset some of that salary, Rosario is locked into the left-field job against righties and is red-hot lately (1.048 OPS over his last 10).

Chicago White Sox vs. Miami Marlins

Luis Robert ($4,900)

Tim Anderson ($4,200)

Jake Burger ($3,800)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,200)

Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett got roughed up by the lowly Kansas City Royals last time out, allowing four runs on six hits in five innings, and his 46.6% hard-hit rate and .287 expected batting average signal that he’s vulnerable on the mound right now. That’s especially true against righties, who’ve posted a healthy .803 OPS against him on the year — good news for a White Sox lineup that skews very righty-heavy. Robert (1.175 OPS against lefties), Anderson (.852) and Burger (.983) have all thrived with the platoon advantage this year, while Vaughn went yard yesterday and has an .833 OPS over his last 10.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Jonathan India ($4,900)

Matt McLain ($4,500)

Elly De La Cruz ($4,300)

TJ Friedl ($3,900)

At 41 years old, Adam Wainwright is on his last legs for the Cardinals, and early returns this year have not been great: a 5.97 ERA with a whopping 45 hits and 10 walks allowed in just 31 innings of work. Armed with a bevy of talented young prospects, the Reds have been a frisky lineup to deal with of late, led by De La Cruz, arguably the most exciting young player in the game right now (who’s also posted a 1.041 OPS over his first five MLB games). McLain has also been scalding the ball recently (.871 OPS over his last 10) while Friedl bats leadoff against righties and India is hitting .364 off Wainwright in his career.