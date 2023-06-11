Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Rays on Sunday, June 11

The Texas Rangers (41-22) and the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, June 11. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Texas will start Martin Perez (6-1, 3.97 ERA), while Tampa Bay counters with Shane McClanahan (9-1, 2.02 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Rays are the -195 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +165, and the run total is 8.5. Once this series wraps, Texas will return home to host the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game divisional set beginning Monday. Tampa Bay will go on the road for a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics starting Monday.

Rangers-Rays picks: Sunday, June 11th

Injury report

Rangers

Out: UTIL Brad Miller (oblique)

Rays

Out: RP Calvin Faucher (elbow), RP Pete Fairbanks (hip), 2B Brandon Lowe (back)

Starting pitchers

Martin Perez vs. Shane McClanahan

Perez will be starting his 13th game of the season. He struggled in his second-to-last outing against the Detroit Tigers but was able to rebound last time out. Perez’s most recent outing saw him throw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one run (unearned) on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

McClanahan will make his 14th appearance of the season. The AL Cy Young contender has allowed just four earned runs over his last three starts. Most recently, McClanahan pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on five hits. He struck out five and walked two while picking up his ninth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

Texas has scored at least four runs in five of its last seven games. Tampa Bay has scored at least four runs in nine of its last 10 games. The pitching matchup between Perez and McClanahan suggests that the lineups will have a tough test. It could be close, but I am betting on the pitchers and taking the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays’ seven-game win streak came to an end on Saturday. Taj Bradley gave up a big lead early, and Tampa Bay couldn’t recover. McClanahan should be better on Sunday, and if he can get enough run support, the Rays should be able to end the series with a win.

Pick: Rays