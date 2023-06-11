Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 12

As we get deeper and deeper into the 2023 MLB season, “it’s still early!” is becoming a less and less convincing crutch for fantasy managers wondering whether to stick with a draft pick or start scouring the waiver wire. This is especially true for bullpens around, the league where injuries and ineffectiveness have laid waste to seemingly scores of top arms. That’s why we’re here to help, with four targets likely available in your league showing signs that they’re in for a big year.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 12 relief pitcher targets

Andres Munoz, RP, Seattle Mariners

Roster percentage: 46.8%

If for whatever reason you happen to be in a league that dropped Munoz when he went on the shelf in late April with shoulder soreness, congratulations. The fireballer is now back and as nasty as ever, striking out two in his return this week while touching 100 mph with his fastball. He’ll likely get eased back into the ninth inning, and Paul Sewald is always lurking to poach the occasional save, but Munoz is one of the premier strikeout pitchers in the game and should be owned everywhere.

AJ Puk, RP, Miami Marlins

Roster percentage: 10.3%

Speaking of significant injury returns: Puk is now back from his own injury, striking out the side in his first game back against the Kansas City Royals. The lefty was firmly ensconced in the closer’s role when he went down, and he should return there immediately given Dylan Floro’s struggles in the interim. It should be a profitable spot to be in given the Marlins’ penchant for playing in — and winning — lots of close games.

Justin Lawrence, RP, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 1.1%

The writing had been on the wall for a while for Colorado Rockies closer Pierce Johnson, and sure enough, there appears to have been a changing of the guard last week. A day after Johnson blew yet another save in a walk-off loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks — his sixth time being scored upon in his last 12 appearances, raising his season-long ERA to 6.85 — it was righty Justin Lawrence who got the nod in the ninth inning. The righty made the most of it, shutting the door on the Kansas City Royals and then picking up another save the next night. We’d still put money on Daniel Bard taking this job long-term, for now, this seems like Lawrence’s job to lose.

Dauri Moreta, RP, Pittsburgh

Roster percentage: 0.7%

Saves are awfully hard to come by on the waiver wire, and sometimes the best you can do is snag a reliever who’ll smooth out your ratios and contribute a steady stream of Ks. Enter Moreta, who’s been one of the low-key biggest surprises of this season thanks to a slider that the league simply cannot figure out. The pitch boasts a 47.3% whiff rate so far, helping the 27-year-old put up a 1.61 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 28 innings. David Bednar has a stranglehold on the closer’s job in Pittsburgh, but Moreta’s still been plenty valuable.