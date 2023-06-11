Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 12

As we get deeper and deeper into the 2023 MLB season, “it’s still early!” is becoming a less and less convincing crutch for fantasy managers wondering whether to stick with a draft pick or start scouring the waiver wire. This is especially true at the middle infield spots, where injuries have felled top picks like Jazz Chisholm, Oneil Cruz and more. That’s why we’re here to help, with four targets likely available in your league showing signs that they’re in for a big year.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 12 top middle infield pickups

Luis Urias, 2B/SS/3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Roster percentage: 9.6%

Urias fell off everyone’s radar when he suffered a serious hamstring strain in the very first week of the season, an injury that would eventually keep him out for over two months. But the infielder just returned to the Brewers lineup, and he should resume being one of the game’s more underrated fantasy performers. To wit: Between 2021 and 2022, Urias put up a 111 OPS+ while averaging 20 homers and five steals. He’ll see everyday playing time for a Milwaukee team that needs all the firepower he can get, and he’ll help you just about everywhere save for batting average — with triple eligibility, too.

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 8.3%

Colorado’s top prospect entering the year, Tovar was a trendy sleeper around draft season but struggled mightily to start his rookie year. The physical tools were always obvious — he’s an elite defender at shortstop with a sprint speed in the 74th percentile — but he struck out a ton, which will torpedo your offense even at Coors Field.

Something’s clicked of late, though. Tovar has recorded a hit in all but one game thus far in June, and he’s slashing .319/.373/.532 over the last two weeks. As long as he’s making enough contact, Coors (and his speed) will ensure the batting average stays high, and he’s got the green light on the bases.

Luis Garcia, 2B/SS, Washington Nationals

Roster percentage: 12.3%

First, a disclaimer: Garcia is a fairly boring player type, at least for fantasy purposes. He doesn’t have 20-homer power or 15-steal speed, and the Nationals aren’t the best place to look for counting stats. But the fantasy baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint, and there’s a lot to be said for guys who plug multiple spots in your lineup while contributing a little bit in every category. Garcia’s been hot of late, hitting .300/.314/.480 over the last two weeks, and Statcast has him well above average in expected batting average and expected slugging percentage for the season. 15 homers, 10 steals, a very good average and solid-enough runs and RBI is something that everyone in 12-team and deeper leagues should appreciate.

Ha-Seong Kim, 2B/SS/3B, San Diego Padres

Roster percentage: 11.5%

Kim has seen plenty of playing time amid injuries to Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, and he’s made the most of it, slashing .268/.357/.423 over the last month with two homers and five steals. Kim has legitimate 15/15 potential, which is difficult to come by, and he’s even been leading off against lefties — big for his ability to rack up runs scored in a still-loaded Padres lineup.